Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. 41,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,088. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.