TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSE:TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.83.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
