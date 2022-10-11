TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.