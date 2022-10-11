True North Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.93. 10,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,208. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

