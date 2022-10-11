True North Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $10,124,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded down $11.98 on Tuesday, reaching $281.00. 73,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,474. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.