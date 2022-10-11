True North Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $10,124,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Synopsys Price Performance
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.