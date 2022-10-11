True North Advisors LLC Sells 18,044 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,044 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 173,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 908,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

