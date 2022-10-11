True North Advisors LLC Purchases 283 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.88. 168,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,167. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

