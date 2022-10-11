True North Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 222,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 459,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 141,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1,049.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

