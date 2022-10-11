True North Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,935 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $197.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,599. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.41.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

