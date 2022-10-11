True North Advisors LLC Buys 384 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 188,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.