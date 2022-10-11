TRONADO (TRDO) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

TRONADO (TRDO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One TRONADO token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. TRONADO has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $9,106.00 worth of TRONADO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRONADO has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TRONADO

TRONADO was first traded on February 9th, 2022. TRONADO’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. TRONADO’s official Twitter account is @tronadodapps and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRONADO is tronado.medium.com. TRONADO’s official website is tronado.io. The Reddit community for TRONADO is https://reddit.com/r/tronadotoken.

TRONADO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRONADO (TRDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TRONADO has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TRONADO is 0.22170444 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tronado.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONADO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONADO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONADO using one of the exchanges listed above.

