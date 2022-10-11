Trivians (TRIVIA) Price Down 7.1% This Week

Trivians (TRIVIA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Trivians has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $607,972.00 worth of Trivians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trivians has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trivians token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Trivians

Trivians was first traded on July 6th, 2022. Trivians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,920,000 tokens. The official message board for Trivians is medium.com/trivians. The official website for Trivians is trivians.io. Trivians’ official Twitter account is @playtrivians and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trivians (TRIVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trivians has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trivians is 0.01943616 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $447,128.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trivians.io/.”

