Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.49

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.49 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 6428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

