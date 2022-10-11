Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 123,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,221,887 shares.The stock last traded at $22.84 and had previously closed at $26.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,877,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,882,000 after buying an additional 270,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

