Travel Coin (TCOIN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,610.61

Travel Coin (TCOIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Travel Coin has a market cap of $85,610.61 and $85,510.00 worth of Travel Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travel Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Travel Coin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Travel Coin Profile

TCOIN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Travel Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Travel Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@tcoin. Travel Coin’s official Twitter account is @traveltcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Travel Coin is tcoin.one.

Travel Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travel Coin (TCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Travel Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Travel Coin is 0.01661079 USD and is down -8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $141,232.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tcoin.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travel Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travel Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travel Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

