TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

TransUnion stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $120.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

