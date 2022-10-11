TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.85.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$13.58 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$13.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.