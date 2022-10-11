Torum Price Tops $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (XTM)

Torum (XTM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Torum has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Torum has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $336,692.00 worth of Torum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Torum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Torum Token Profile

Torum’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Torum’s total supply is 799,190,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,896,597 tokens. The official website for Torum is intro.torum.com. The official message board for Torum is medium.com/torum-official. Torum’s official Twitter account is @torum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Torum is https://reddit.com/r/torumtech.

Buying and Selling Torum

According to CryptoCompare, “Torum (XTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Torum has a current supply of 799,190,905 with 168,896,597 in circulation. The last known price of Torum is 0.02437966 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $366,101.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://intro.torum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Torum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Torum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.