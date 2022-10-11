Tomb Shares (TSHARE) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

Tomb Shares (TSHARE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Tomb Shares has a market cap of $5.55 million and $190,631.00 worth of Tomb Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tomb Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $141.76 or 0.00744040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tomb Shares has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Tomb Shares

Tomb Shares’ total supply is 65,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,127 tokens. The official website for Tomb Shares is tomb.finance. Tomb Shares’ official Twitter account is @tombfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tomb Shares

According to CryptoCompare, “Tomb Shares (TSHARE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Tomb Shares has a current supply of 65,585 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tomb Shares is 140.83068836 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $59,014.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomb.finance/.”

