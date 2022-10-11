Thomasville National Bank Has $22.87 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 59,634 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 400,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.