Thomasville National Bank Has $12.14 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after purchasing an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

