Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RTX opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.