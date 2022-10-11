Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $497.14

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $497.14 and last traded at $501.86, with a volume of 30623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $510.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.