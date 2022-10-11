Theos Price Hits $0.0002 (THEOS)

Theos (THEOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Theos token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Theos has a total market cap of $96,620.79 and $10,757.00 worth of Theos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theos has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Theos

Theos’ launch date was September 2nd, 2021. Theos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Theos is https://reddit.com/r/theosnft. Theos’ official Twitter account is @theos_fi?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theos is theos.fi. The official message board for Theos is medium.com/theos-fi.

Theos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theos (THEOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Theos has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Theos is 0.00020533 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,951.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theos.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theos using one of the exchanges listed above.

