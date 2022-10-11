The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 592,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 12,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.