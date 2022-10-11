The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

SO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 133,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

