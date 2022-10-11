The Parallel (PRL) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,585.00

The Parallel (PRL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, The Parallel has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Parallel has a market capitalization of $232,078.15 and $11,585.00 worth of The Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Parallel token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Parallel

PRL is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2021. The Parallel’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,973,193 tokens. The official message board for The Parallel is medium.com/@theparallel. The Parallel’s official Twitter account is @theparallel_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Parallel is https://reddit.com/r/theparallel_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Parallel’s official website is theparallel.io.

Buying and Selling The Parallel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel (PRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Parallel has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Parallel is 0.00884776 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $625.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theparallel.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Parallel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Parallel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Parallel using one of the exchanges listed above.

