The Killbox Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (KBOX)

The Killbox (KBOX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, The Killbox has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One The Killbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. The Killbox has a market capitalization of $80,151.26 and $13,688.00 worth of The Killbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003019 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About The Killbox

The Killbox launched on November 6th, 2021. The Killbox’s total supply is 6,434,792,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,309,084 tokens. The Killbox’s official Twitter account is @thekillboxgame. The official website for The Killbox is www.thekillboxgame.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Killbox (KBOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Killbox has a current supply of 6,434,792,325 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Killbox is 0.00009241 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $19,677.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thekillboxgame.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Killbox directly using US dollars.

