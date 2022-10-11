The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Down to $16.39

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $15.88. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 6,502 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

