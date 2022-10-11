The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.12 and its 200 day moving average is $317.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.