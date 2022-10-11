The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 218,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 142,635 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 109,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.3 %

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. 462,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,721,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

