The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.69.

Boeing stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 107,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,167. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

