Tempus (TEMP) Tops One Day Volume of $17,286.00

Tempus (TEMP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Tempus has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tempus has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $17,286.00 worth of Tempus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tempus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Tempus Token Profile

Tempus’ genesis date was November 14th, 2021. Tempus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,498,201 tokens. The official message board for Tempus is medium.com/@tempusfinance. Tempus’ official website is www.tempus.finance. Tempus’ official Twitter account is @tempusfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tempus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tempus (TEMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tempus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tempus is 0.0335633 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $141.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tempus.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tempus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tempus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tempus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

