TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.95.

TSE:TRP traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$55.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The firm has a market cap of C$56.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.61. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$54.97 and a twelve month high of C$74.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,400. Insiders purchased a total of 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

