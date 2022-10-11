Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.4% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. 273,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,050. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

