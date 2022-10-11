Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. 157,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.