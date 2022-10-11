Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

