Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCSA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 44,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,622. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,120.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

