Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.76. 51,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,440. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

