Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after buying an additional 272,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

