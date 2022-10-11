Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $153.10 on Friday. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

