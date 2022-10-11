Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 338.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

TGT traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $156.21. 56,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,219. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

