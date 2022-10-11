Tank Battle (TBL) Trading 39.3% Lower This Week

Tank Battle (TBL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. Tank Battle has a total market cap of $71,592.60 and approximately $19,181.00 worth of Tank Battle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tank Battle token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tank Battle has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tank Battle Profile

Tank Battle (TBL) is a token. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2022. Tank Battle’s total supply is 991,991,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,055,804 tokens. The official website for Tank Battle is tankbattle.co. Tank Battle’s official message board is medium.com/@tankbattle.nft. Tank Battle’s official Twitter account is @tankbattleco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tank Battle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tank Battle (TBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tank Battle has a current supply of 991,991,805 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tank Battle is 0.00099028 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $40.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tankbattle.co/.”

