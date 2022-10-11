TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.05. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 81,455 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,020,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

