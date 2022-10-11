Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

SYY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. 68,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.