SWS Partners Sells 3,607 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.9% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.83. 125,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,213. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

