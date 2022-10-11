SWS Partners Sells 1,434 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

SWS Partners decreased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Visteon were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

VC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.84. 4,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.66. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

