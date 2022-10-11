SWS Partners Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. 33,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

