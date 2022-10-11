SWS Partners Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 96,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,717. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

