SWS Partners Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 157,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.05.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

