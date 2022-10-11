SWS Partners Buys 10,258 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 1.7% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 76,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

